e-Gulden Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $117.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00318108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000080 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,465 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,216 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

