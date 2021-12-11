Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Holdings Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,824 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.31% of Eagle Point Credit worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.5% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 254,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $496.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

