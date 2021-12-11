East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report sales of $468.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.90 million to $469.80 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $416.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,015,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 41.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 516,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,034,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $6,321,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 246,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

