EasyFi (EZ) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $311,051.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00006718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007183 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

