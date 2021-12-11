eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,502 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of eBay worth $52,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after buying an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in eBay by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,855,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $411,084,000 after buying an additional 407,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

EBAY opened at $66.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $34,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

