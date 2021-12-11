Eden Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. Eden has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $28,113.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eden Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

