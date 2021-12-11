Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.15.
EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of EW opened at $121.84 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.41.
In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.