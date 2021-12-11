Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.15.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of EW opened at $121.84 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

