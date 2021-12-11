Electric Vehicle Zone 1-Day Volume Tops $1.03 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $40.00 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.30 or 0.08167774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00080916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.77 or 0.99959363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

