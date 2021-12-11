Electric Vehicle Zone 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.36 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $38.65 million and $1.36 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0873 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.29 or 0.08241842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,413.60 or 1.00072209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

