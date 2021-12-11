Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $214.06 million and $510,080.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,908,511,139 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

