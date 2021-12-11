Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Achieves $8,206.56 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $8,206.56 and $98.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 63.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

