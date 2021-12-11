ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 1.16% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of RJI opened at $6.72 on Friday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.