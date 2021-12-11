Elitium Price Up 7.3% This Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $87.14 million and $381,904.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00006426 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007032 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

