Elrond Price Reaches $252.56 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $252.56 or 0.00515130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $5.02 billion and $126.41 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00172469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00022298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,866,424 coins and its circulating supply is 19,860,411 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

