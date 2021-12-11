Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Emera alerts:

EMRAF stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Emera has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.