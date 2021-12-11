Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.76

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and traded as high as $46.93. Emera shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 753 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

