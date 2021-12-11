Emercoin (EMC) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.92 million and $216,879.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,527,339 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

