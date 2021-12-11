Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 431.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02.

