Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $28,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.59 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

