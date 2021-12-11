Eminer Price Tops $0.0046 (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. Eminer has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $526,813.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

About Eminer

EM is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.