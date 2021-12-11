Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($1.43). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 209.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.21) to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,086 shares of company stock worth $3,472,458 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

