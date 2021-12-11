Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 613.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $7.93 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

