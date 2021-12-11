Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0838 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $297,891.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00279933 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008476 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003591 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

