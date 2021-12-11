Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.83.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ETR opened at $107.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.