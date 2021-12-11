Enzyme Reaches Market Cap of $154.18 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $154.18 million and $36.89 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $86.00 or 0.00176703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00208921 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

