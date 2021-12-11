Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 73.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

