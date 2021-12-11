EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Position Lifted by Share Andrew L.

Share Andrew L. lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. EQT accounts for approximately 71.4% of Share Andrew L.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Share Andrew L. owned about 0.88% of EQT worth $68,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.