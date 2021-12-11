Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.94.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

