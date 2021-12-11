Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 11th (SBRA, SCRYY, SEPGY, SHIP, SIGA, SPRB, SPWH, STREF, SUI, SWMAY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, December 11th:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SThree Plc is engaged in staffing businesses. It provides permanent and contract specialist staff to its client base. The company’s brand comprises Computer Futures, Progressive Recruitment, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Newington International, JP Gray, Hyden and Orgtel. It operates primarily in Australia and Europe. SThree Plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

