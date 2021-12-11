Ergo Price Tops $5.57 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00011269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $178.23 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,404.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.84 or 0.08217501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00318108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.48 or 0.00930039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00076721 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.00395423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00277895 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

