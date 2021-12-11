ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0213

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $657,149.74 and approximately $60,436.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

