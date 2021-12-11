ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Trading Down 1.6%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.12. 6,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,712 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.43% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

