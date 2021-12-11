ETHERLAND (ELAND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,658.00

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, ETHERLAND has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One ETHERLAND coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHERLAND has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $6,658.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHERLAND alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00040192 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00209251 BTC.

ETHERLAND Coin Profile

ETHERLAND (ELAND) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 21,113,253 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling ETHERLAND

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHERLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHERLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHERLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHERLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHERLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.