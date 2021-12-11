EUNO (EUNO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $17.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00398614 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,395,707,105 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.