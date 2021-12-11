Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $179.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 184.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.38.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $52.37 on Friday, hitting $63.00. 13,878,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.06. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.