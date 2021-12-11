Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,610 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.35% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $16,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,975,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $16,980,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $13,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.85. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

