ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 16% lower against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $388,868.43 and $6,915.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014528 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000965 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

