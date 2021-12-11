Exeedme (XED) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $29.31 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.59 or 0.08248989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00081223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,165.47 or 0.99952378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

