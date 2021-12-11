extraDNA (XDNA) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $430,544.54 and $85,911.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,505.82 or 0.99055959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00049430 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00278083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.96 or 0.00396097 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00159016 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.