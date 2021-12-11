Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,323 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $64,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $5,051,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.4% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 89,603 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.5% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $679,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

