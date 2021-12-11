Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

