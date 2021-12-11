F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

