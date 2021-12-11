Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 834,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $283,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $329.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.12. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

