FairCoin (FAIR) Market Cap Reaches $2.13 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, FairCoin has traded up 86.2% against the dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $28.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001528 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00056934 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.01 or 0.00789569 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

