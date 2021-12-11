Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 20.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.77. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $1.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11,561.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

