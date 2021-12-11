Fetch.ai Trading Down 22.1% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $393.51 million and approximately $29.45 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00040290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

