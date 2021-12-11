FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Down 2.1%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 184,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 603,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. Analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.