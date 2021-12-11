Financial Analysis: Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) & Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Aethlon Medical -954.60% -51.55% -48.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Aethlon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 51.33 -$7.89 million ($0.64) -3.44

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aethlon Medical.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

