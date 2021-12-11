Financial Contrast: Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brooks Automation and Amtech Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A Amtech Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amtech Systems has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.81%. Given Amtech Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brooks Automation and Amtech Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million 14.84 $110.75 million $1.49 68.80 Amtech Systems $85.21 million 1.63 $1.51 million $0.11 88.74

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Amtech Systems. Brooks Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amtech Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33% Amtech Systems 1.77% 1.80% 1.36%

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Amtech Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc. engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor. The SiC/LED segment produces consumables and machinery for lapping (fine abrading) and polishing of materials, such as sapphire substrates, optical components, silicon wafers, numerous types of crystal materials, ceramics and metal components. The Semiconductor segment offers thermal processing equipment including solder reflow equipment and related controls and diffusion for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. The company was founded by Jong S. Whang in October 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

