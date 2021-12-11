Financial Contrast: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.58 $344.96 million $1.49 11.58 Ideal Power $430,000.00 148.40 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -13.21

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 13.75% 11.38% 8.22% Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnachip Semiconductor and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.64%. Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.54%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats Ideal Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.